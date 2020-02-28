Frisco choir teacher arrested for allegedly applying for children online – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Frisco choir teacher has been arrested for allegedly requesting a child online.

Brett Yzquierdo, 29, was a professor at Reedy High School since August 2019. Since then, he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement released on Friday, Frisco ISD said they have no reason to believe that the incident involved any student in the district.

“Accusations and charges of this nature are disturbing and the District takes these matters very seriously. The safety of every FISD student is our top priority. "

Yzquierdo is currently in the Collin County Jail instead of a $ 25,000 bond.

Any questions about the case or charges should be directed to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department or the Frisco Independent School District at 469-633-6000.