Friday's Super Rugby Wrap: Andrew Kellaway stars in Rebels; Waratahs wins the seal | Rugby Union News

Billy Meakes was among the scorers of the rebels in his victory over the mountaineers.

We recapitulate the action of the first two Super Rugby games of Round 5, which saw the rebels and the Waratahs claim victories …

Highlanders 22-28 Rebels

Andrew Kellaway scored two long-range interception attempts when the Rebels beat the Highlanders 28-22 in Friday's first Super Rugby game.

Winger Kellaway scored from within his own half in the 19th minute and again, from 65 meters in the 52nd to secure a victory for the Rebels, the first for an Australian team in Dunedin since 2014.

The rebels led 21-0 after 21 minutes through attempts by Billy Meakes and Anaru Rangithen, plus Kellaway's first, but then had to resist a severe Highlanders fight.

Josh McKay and Aaron Smith scores helped the hosts get closer to six points 12 minutes full time, but the latter's deflected pass led to a second interception attempt for Kellaway.

The Highlanders also had two players sinned by tackles in the air and the Rebels had a yellow card in the second half for persistent infraction.

Waratahs 29-17 Lions

Angus Bell was one of the Waratahs scorers when they defeated the Lions.

The Waratahs won their first victory of the season on the fourth time they asked while beating the Lions in Parramatta after running four attempts.

The converted attempt by Angus Bell launched the home team, and it was the line break of the fixture that led Lachlan Swinton to pass a second time after the Lions made Ruben Schoeman lose his share in a fight.

Swinton was also doomed to sin by an unarmed tackle, but by then the Waratahs had already scored their third through Jack Dempsey.

The converted attempt by Marnus Schoeman, to go with the previous penalty of Elton Jantjies, kept South African visitors on the hunt.

However, more attempts by James Ramm and Tetara Faulkner's replacement won a bonus points victory for the Waratahs, with Schoeman earning a second for the Lions.