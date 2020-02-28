Frankie Muniz and his girlfriend Paige Price are married

%MINIFYHTMLced39f9503f3515bbe07a71ea56d883511% %MINIFYHTMLced39f9503f3515bbe07a71ea56d883512%

Almost two years after announcing his engagement in 2018, the actor of & # 39; Agent Cody Banks & # 39; He married his former lover in Phoenix, Arizona, on the weekend of February 22.

Frankie Muniz He is officially a married man More than a year after having engaged with his longtime girlfriend Paige Price, the former child actor known for his leading role in "Malcolm in the middle"I married her at a small ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

For the special day that was celebrated during the weekend of February 22, the 34-year-old man wore a burgundy suit and a white shirt. As reported by Us Weekly, he completed his look with a black tie. His girlfriend, meanwhile, chose to go with a lace dress for her nuptials.

While the "Agent Cody Banks"The actor has not yet revealed the details of his wedding, he has publicly referred to Paige as his wife. On Wednesday, February 26, she uploaded a photo of her holding her head near her chest on her Instagram account, and he He did respond in the comments section, "My wife is good!"

Days before, Frankie shared a picture of him with Paige in the Arizona Coyotes ice hockey game and a picture of his family around a large table with no clue about the wedding. Along with the photos, he wrote: "Thank you very much @arizonacoyotes for welcoming me and my family. It was the perfect way to end the best weekend of my life!"

Muniz and Price started dating in 2016. By participating in "Dancing with the stars", the "big fat Liar"The actor talked about how she helped him during difficult times when he lost his memory due to driving accidents." I've had nine concussions, which I think if I were a baseball player, they wouldn't allow me to play anymore. ”He trusted.

"I am saddened by the idea of ​​losing my memory, because I know so," he continued. "Then she writes literally in detail, she is also a writer, so it works, like a diary that I can see on any day. It brings me back there because there are really great and amazing details."

Muniz asked the question in November 2018. Along with the photos of his proposal, he said: "So grateful this Thanksgiving for my FIANCE! Yes, @pogprice said yes! She makes my life better instantly! Boston Market, but I wouldn't like it any other way, as long as I have it by my side! "