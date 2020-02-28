Frank Lampard says Chelsea board understands the changing nature of the Premier League | Soccer news

Lampard: "We are certainly on the same page here when I talk to the board and we have all our conversations, there is no doubt that we know we are fighting for fourth place."





Frank Lampard has recognized the changing nature of the Premier League

Frank Lampard believes that the Chelsea hierarchy fully understands its place in a constantly changing Premier League.

With Manchester City and Liverpool in the foreground in recent years, Lampard insists that owner Roman Abramovich and director Marina Granovskaia share their views on the Blues route to the top.

Chelsea will face Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday as they continue to fight for fourth place, with the Champions League qualification ready for the final.

"I think the Premier League landscape has changed," said Lampard.

"Manchester City and Liverpool have set incredible standards in the league, and we also had some external influences with the ban (transfer) and with the circumstances, a great player (Eden Hazard) left the club. Those things are there."

"We are certainly on the same page here when I talk to the board and we have all our conversations, there is no doubt that we know we are fighting for fourth place."

Lampard won three Premier League titles in the heart of Chelsea midfield, but believes the task of securing more from the bench could be more challenging.

"It's a very old-fashioned phrase, when people say & # 39; you're Chelsea, there's no way you're happy with the fourth & # 39 ;; no, the Premier League has changed," Lampard added.

"It's not like it was for Manchester United players 15 or 20 years ago, or for Chelsea players when we were first or second for a period in the mid-2000s."

"It's not like that anymore and that's the reality. But what we have to do is make the fans proud every time we play, show that we are struggling to get better and better, try to win as many games as we can."

"I don't think anyone can deny that we have done it this year. Sometimes we have fallen short for small reasons, in terms of those standards."

"We want to scale and close the gap and I firmly believe that we will. But I am very aware of what that is. The players must be aware of it and we are like a club."

"We have to be real, we have to be honest. We can't put the wool over our own eyes and suddenly think that we have a divine right at this level to face Bayern Munich and beat them and move. In the rooms and hit them.

"No, there is a reason we are where we are at the moment. We have not challenged in the Premier League for a couple of years. We want to close that gap."

"We have to fight and work as hard as we can on the training ground and in the games to close that gap. In the summer, of course, as a club we want to move forward and make some decisions."

"But the gap is there. And on Tuesday (the 3-0 defeat at home against Bayern Munich) he proved it a bit. But that shouldn't discourage us; that's where we are. Now is how we finish the season."

In addition to facing a fight to secure a result in the top four in the Premier League, Lampard is also struggling to keep Willian at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian striker says he wants a three-year contract with Chelsea that only offers two, but Lampard refuses to lose hope of keeping him in the club.

"It's an ongoing conversation," said Lampard.

"I don't want to feel too attracted because I am the team manager and I don't want to look too far into the summer."

"We are working every day to finish the work this season and we are not ahead of the summer. But Willy's is a continuous situation. It is not over. We will see."