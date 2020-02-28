Fort Worth police officer saves a suicide woman trying to jump off the bridge – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth praises one of its officers after she literally He grabbed a suicidal woman and prevented him from jumping off a bridge.

It was on the morning of February 27 when a man called 911 informing that his sister was suicidal and was near the Lake Worth Bridge.

Officer Teresa Treviño answered the call and saw something while driving to the bridge at Northwest Loop 820 and Quebec Street. There was a dark-colored car parked on the shoulder near the bridge and Officer Trevino saw the driver leave, walk directly to the edge of the bridge and began to climb.

Body Cam images from #LakeWorth Rescue bridge. This heroic act occurred on February 27 at 10:10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/AyyzGYL82G – Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 28, 2020

The images of the body camera show the agent jumping out of his car and running towards the person shouting "Stop! Stop!" Officer Trevino grabbed the woman and began pulling her off the shelf, ordering her "Enough! Stop!" while she continued trying to jump. Finally, the woman fell to the ground and other officers arrived to help.

The woman was arrested and was not injured.

In a statement, Fort Worth police said: "The heroicity of Officer Trevino serves as a reminder to all who may have emotional difficulties."

If you or someone you know is suicidal or has emotional problems, the national suicide prevention hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.