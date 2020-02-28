Fort Worth police cruises used to recruit and promote the safety of drivers damaged by gunfire – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say some of their marked police vehicles parked with "Now hiring,quot; signs as part of a recruiting effort, were found this week full of bullet holes.

Several marked police vehicles are organized throughout the city in high visibility areas not only to announce the need for officers and other positions, but also to promote driver safety.

%MINIFYHTML1438153694087ee284fb5c6ec9a65ec211% %MINIFYHTML1438153694087ee284fb5c6ec9a65ec212%

Police said Tuesday, February 25, they discovered that two of these vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

In response, police chief Ed Kraus said in a statement: “This type of hostility towards the police can serve to make our officers more cautious, cautious and less able to lower their guard and interact with the community. It is detrimental to our community recruitment and surveillance efforts. ”

Police said the investigation units are actively working to gather additional information to ensure full responsibility for whoever is responsible.