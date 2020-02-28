Home Entertainment Flame of Waka Flocka: "Stop saying that hip hop is dangerous!"

Flame of Waka Flocka: "Stop saying that hip hop is dangerous!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is tired of the narrative that Hip Hop is dangerous and jumped into social networks to express his frustrations about the false narrative.

"Please, stop saying that rap is dangerous," he said. "You are all falling into the trap. Because if Hip Hop is dangerous, you will stop booking shows … you will stop doing popular Hip Hop. What are you doing, brother? Hip Hop is not dangerous … Hip Hop is beautiful "Brother. Being a gang member in rap is dangerous. Being a drug dealer in rap is dangerous. Being a negative is dangerous," he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©