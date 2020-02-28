Five places to visit in Amman with a local fashion designer

Amman's fashion designer, Nafsika Skourti, could have started her clothing line anywhere. His debut at Paris Fashion Week six years ago won over buyers all over the world. But Ms. Skourti, 32, and her sister, Stephanie, 30, established their company's headquarters in their hometown in 2014 "to teach Arab hands to create clothes with international appeal," he said. The sisters employ refugees from Iraq and Syria to embroider and decorate their avant-garde designs, which differ from the stereotypes of the Middle East and the pop culture of the 1990s. In his Amman workshop and boutique, you can find curiosities such as bras adorned with rhinestones and his popular characteristic pants, called naughty pants.
While growing up, Ms. Skourti recalls: “Amman was picturesque and insular; Maybe we had a cinema. I remember the first opening of McDonald's, it was a big problem. "Since then, he said," the city has grown exponentially. The music scene is booming, there are a lot of emerging parties and there is an entrepreneurial spirit that has given place for joint work spaces, juice bars and other concepts that are new in this part of the world. " Here, five places that Ms. Skourti frequents to be inspired.
1. Off the record
Promoted as Amman's first clandestine bar, this cocktail bar inside the Conroy Boutique Hotel is where fashion types meet during the colder months (closed in summer). “They have a small but interesting menu and even better cocktails. It's a jewel out of the ordinary. "The house rules include,quot; don't drop any name "and,quot; leave your ego at the door. "
Inside the Conroy Boutique Hotel, Shatt Al-Arab Street, 17; instagram.com/offtherecordbar/
2. Jasmine House
Named for the trees on its terrace, this villa of the 50s has been reused as an Italian restaurant that specializes in Calabria cuisine. "It's a little piece of Italy in the heart of old Amman. They offer a small seasonal menu and use the best local ingredients."
Al Ba’Ouniyah Street 28; facebook.com/JHA23/
Started in the 1930s, this family brand produces skin care and fragrances with salt and minerals from the Dead Sea, which are said to have healing properties. The store, located on top of a hill, offers panoramic views of downtown Amman. "Pomegranate body scrub is a staple in my bathroom." Products range from about 4 to 40 Jordanian dinars, or about $ 6 to $ 56.
Rainbow Street 8B; trinitae.com/
4. Tiraz Museum
In the house of the fashion collector Widad Kamel Kawar, it is said that this museum, with clothes dating from the 19th century, is the largest private collection of traditional Jordanian and Palestinian clothing in the world. Ms. Kawar sometimes directs tours of the galleries, explaining how different dress styles evolved. "If you are interested in fashion and design in the region, you should visit Tiraz," said Skourti. Open from Sunday to Thursday; Tickets cost 2 dinars for adults, 1 for students and 10 dinars for a guided tour.
19 Riyadh Al Mifleh Street; tirazcentre.org/en/
With thick marble tables, warm light orbs and lots of polished brass, this French brasserie inside the Four Seasons Amman serves as a tribute to Paris. “The Art Deco space is amazing. Get the fries and enjoy the architecture. "
Inside the Four Seasons hotel, 5th Circle, Kindi Street; fourseasons.com/amman/dining/restaurants/la-capitale/
