Five places to visit in Amman with a local fashion designer

Amman's fashion designer, Nafsika Skourti, could have started her clothing line anywhere. His debut at Paris Fashion Week six years ago won over buyers all over the world. But Ms. Skourti, 32, and her sister, Stephanie, 30, established their company's headquarters in their hometown in 2014 "to teach Arab hands to create clothes with international appeal," he said. The sisters employ refugees from Iraq and Syria to embroider and decorate their avant-garde designs, which differ from the stereotypes of the Middle East and the pop culture of the 1990s. In his Amman workshop and boutique, you can find curiosities such as bras adorned with rhinestones and his popular characteristic pants, called naughty pants.

While growing up, Ms. Skourti recalls: “Amman was picturesque and insular; Maybe we had a cinema. I remember the first opening of McDonald's, it was a big problem. "Since then, he said," the city has grown exponentially. The music scene is booming, there are a lot of emerging parties and there is an entrepreneurial spirit that has given place for joint work spaces, juice bars and other concepts that are new in this part of the world. " Here, five places that Ms. Skourti frequents to be inspired.

Promoted as Amman's first clandestine bar, this cocktail bar inside the Conroy Boutique Hotel is where fashion types meet during the colder months (closed in summer). “They have a small but interesting menu and even better cocktails. It's a jewel out of the ordinary. "The house rules include,quot; don't drop any name "and,quot; leave your ego at the door. "

Inside the Conroy Boutique Hotel, Shatt Al-Arab Street, 17; instagram.com/offtherecordbar/

