Five places to visit in Amman with a local fashion designer

Amman's fashion designer, Nafsika Skourti, could have started her clothing line anywhere. His debut at Paris Fashion Week six years ago won over buyers all over the world. But Ms. Skourti, 32, and her sister, Stephanie, 30, established their company's headquarters in their hometown in 2014 "to teach Arab hands to create clothes with international appeal," he said. The sisters employ refugees from Iraq and Syria to embroider and decorate their avant-garde designs, which differ from the stereotypes of the Middle East and the pop culture of the 1990s. In his Amman workshop and boutique, you can find curiosities such as bras adorned with rhinestones and his popular characteristic pants, called naughty pants.