A British tourist who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship died of a coronavirus.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person, and the first non-Japanese citizen, of the ship that died.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML342bcabf40d0d8e5b19b35a99b33dfdd11% %MINIFYHTML342bcabf40d0d8e5b19b35a99b33dfdd12%

The tourist, the first Briton who died of coronavirus, was one of four British passengers on the ship that remained in Japan for treatment after dozens were transported by plane to the United Kingdom last week.

A total of 705 passengers and 3,711 crew aboard the Diamond Princess have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In the United Kingdom, 19 people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Health Minister Jo Churchill said she was aware that a British man who had been aboard the ship was "very bad."

She told the BBC Radio 4 World At One program: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is supporting the family of a British man who has been very bad and was a passenger aboard the Diamond Princess.

"I have not had confirmation … but I knew there was a gentleman who was very, very poor, and I am sure that his thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time."

A spokeswoman for Princess Cruises, which operates the Diamond Princess ship, which has been quarantined off the coast of Japan From February 3, he said: "All of us at Princess Cruises, including the Diamond Princess crew, offer our sincere condolences to family and friends for their loss.

"Our dedicated care team is available to provide support."

On Friday, Wales reported on his first patient with the virus and two more patients were identified in England.

The patient in Wales had recently traveled from Italy, the most affected country in Europe.

Those identified in England had recently traveled from Iran, the Health Department said. The virus has spread rapidly through Iran, with 34 dead in 388 confirmed cases.

So far, China has reported almost 80,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths, while the virus has reached almost 60 countries.