FIFA President Gianni Infantino supports Arsene Wenger's offside bill proposal | Soccer news

Bryan Swanson explains what will lead the agenda at the IFAB meeting on Saturday

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken in favor of the presentation of

"daylight,quot; principle to the offside law to provide additional clarity

There has been a great controversy over the offside in the Premier League this season, with a series of goals discarded by very fine margins after the VAR checks.

FIFA's world soccer development chief, Arsene Wenger, said last week that the law should be changed so that a player is in position if any part of his body that can score a goal is behind or leveled with the relevant defender, a vision that Infantino clearly shares.

"I am certainly in favor of discussing a new way of looking at the offside rule, to see if it can help, because I think the issue is more a matter of understanding," he said when he arrived in Belfast for the annual general on Saturday. Meeting of the Board of the International Football Association, the legislative body of the game.

"Some of (the decisions) are very, very close and it is difficult for people who watch to see if it is offside, so we have to see if we can clarify the rule of offside by having light in the middle."

Gianni Infantino agrees with Arsene Wenger

There can be no changes in the offside law at this weekend's meeting because any modification would have to go through the proper process and be examined by the IFAB football and technical advisory panels.

But the comments clearly indicate the direction of the offside trip as Infantino sees it.

When asked if a room for maneuver could be introduced in the VAR reviews, he said: "It doesn't solve the problem.

"Even if you put a margin of 10 centimeters and then if it's 11, it's still one more, if it's 10 and a half … so it doesn't solve it. It should be clear."

Infantino agreed when asked if the debate about the offside was one that only seemed to be happening in England.

"In Italy, in Spain, in Portugal, in Germany, this offside discussion does not exist in the VAR," he said.

"But it is not a problem, it is something to consider. And it may show that it is actually more a matter of the rule and the application of the rule, and the application of the VAR itself."