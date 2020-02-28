Facebook demands a data analysis company for collecting user data – Latest news

Chopped by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook filed a federal lawsuit in California court against New Jersey-based data analysis firm OneAudience, for secretly collecting user data.

According to the lawsuit, OneAudience incorrectly accessed and collected data from Facebook users and other social media companies by paying application developers to install a malicious Software Development Kit (SDK) in their applications.

"After a user installed one of these applications on their device, the malicious SDK allowed OneAudience to collect information about the user from their device and their Facebook, Google or Twitter accounts, in cases where the user logged into the application using those accounts, "read the lawsuit.

Security researchers first pointed out OneAudience's behavior to Facebook as part of their data abuse rewards program.

Facebook and other affected companies took enforcement measures against OneAudience.

"Facebook's actions included disabling applications, sending the company a cessation and withdrawal letter and requesting its participation in an audit, as required by our policies. OneAudience refused to cooperate," said Jessica Romero, director of compliance and litigation at the platform.

"This is the last in our efforts to protect people and increase the responsibility of those who abuse the technology industry and users," he added.

In November of last year, Facebook and Twitter admitted that some third-party applications in the Google Play Store had incorrect access to the data of hundreds of users when they signed in to those applications.



Security researchers found that the One Audience and Mobiburn software development kits (SDK) provided access to user data, including email addresses, usernames and recent tweets, on both platforms.

Twitter and Facebook said they will notify those whose information was probably shared through applications.

Facebook has sued several third-party platforms in the recent past for deleting user data, including Israeli surveillance provider NSO Group that sells Pegasus malicious software to government agencies.

"Through these demands, we will continue to send a message to people who try to abuse our services that Facebook is serious about complying with our policies, including requiring developers to cooperate with us during an investigation, and moving forward. in the state of the law with regard to data misuse and privacy, "said the company.