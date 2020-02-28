Facebook 3D photos can now be taken using phones with only one camera

%MINIFYHTMLe6aa3f890ec6afe4db28662783f976ea11% %MINIFYHTMLe6aa3f890ec6afe4db28662783f976ea12%

Facebook will now allow you to post 3D photos on your timeline from the Facebook application, even if you have a phone with only one camera, the company announced today. In theory, this should allow many more phones to take 3D photos, and Facebook says it also means you can use your front camera to take 3D selfies.

The feature, which was made available for the first time in October 2018, was previously exclusive to phones that had two or more cameras that could take pictures in portrait mode. Previously, 3D photos were based on the use of each camera to take an image that Facebook could use to create "depth,quot; in a 3D image.

%MINIFYHTMLe6aa3f890ec6afe4db28662783f976ea13% %MINIFYHTMLe6aa3f890ec6afe4db28662783f976ea14%

This new single camera technique uses machine learning to infer the three-dimensional structure of an image to create the 3D effect, according to Facebook. Here is an animation that the company provided on how that in-depth generation process looks:

%MINIFYHTMLe6aa3f890ec6afe4db28662783f976ea15% %MINIFYHTMLe6aa3f890ec6afe4db28662783f976ea16%

And here is an example from Facebook of how technology could be seen in an image in your timeline:





Facebook says that anyone with an iPhone 7 or higher, or "a recent mid-range Android device or better," should be able to use the 3D photography tool in the main Facebook application. However, it still does not seem to have been fully implemented; At this time, I can only take 3D photos using images taken in portrait mode on my iPhone 11 Pro.