Fabian Edwards on billboard with James Haskell, James Gallagher and rival Cal Ellenor in London | MMA news

Fabian & # 39; The Assassin & # 39; Edwards joined James Haskell on the Bellator London billboard at SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, May 16.

Edwards (9-0) joins the main billboard of Bellator London, where he will once again put his undefeated record on the line against Dutch wrestler Costello & # 39; The Spanish & # 39; van Steenis (12-2) in an explosive middleweight main event.

Edwards and van Steenis join the Irish hero James & # 39; The Strabanimal & # 39; Gallagher and his rival Cal & # 39; Pacino & # 39; Ellenor of Sunderland on the main billboard, who are in a highly anticipated and reserved main event.

The news follows the announcement of former international rugby star Haskell He will enter Bellator's cage for the first time, launching his professional MMA career against an opponent not yet confirmed.

Bellator London Card: Gallagher vs. Ellenor updated:

Main event of bantamweight: James Gallagher (10-1) vs Cal Ellenor (8-2)

Coprincipal middleweight event: Fabian Edwards (9-0) vs Costello van Steenis (12-2)

Heavyweight Combat: James Haskell (Debut Pro) vs TBC