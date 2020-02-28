F1 Tests: What did the six preseason days for the 2020 season tell us?

















5:47



After six days of pre-season tests, the comments team reflected on the possible hierarchical order of 2020 and named their favorite moments in Barcelona

After six days of pre-season tests, the comments team reflected on the possible hierarchical order of 2020 and named their favorite moments in Barcelona

Gathering some of the clues about the early pecking order of F1 2020 after the winter tests in Barcelona conclude.

Mercedes: fast, favorite but not foolproof

Then, Mercedes finishes the 2020 winter test season where they finished the 2019 race: at the top of the Formula 1 schedules.

%MINIFYHTML7ebe2f08f4f03b925dc5ec8e89ba25ba11% %MINIFYHTML7ebe2f08f4f03b925dc5ec8e89ba25ba12%

The new W11 quickly left the box, so fast that its 1: 15,732 lap since the last day of the test one remained an undefeated benchmark in the second week, and provided the greatest innovation of winter with the mobile wheel & # 39; DAS & # 39 ;.

In addition to completing the largest number of laps and the first favorable impressions of their drivers, and all the signs point to Mercedes being the obvious favorite of the first race.

That does not mean that they cannot be challenged in Melbourne and does not mean that they will definitely succeed in Albert Park. But the first positive impressions of Test One on the car were doubly confirmed in Test Two.

"It's better than last year's car, which I am sure is the same for everyone," Hamilton said after his last winter race. "It's an evolution of the car last year, as everyone is, so we should all have more aerodynamic load."

3:02 Lewis Hamilton reveals that the Mercedes team has some concerns about reliability, after the second week of pre-season testing Lewis Hamilton reveals that the Mercedes team has some concerns about reliability, after the second week of pre-season testing

The six-time champion added: "Our performance has been good in terms of the sense of the number of laps we have, mileage, apart from yesterday."

That final comment was in reference to the anomaly of the oil pressure on the penultimate day that forced a preventive shutdown of the Mercedes power unit during the Hamilton season in the car. It was not the only fault related to the engine that hit the world champions, or the Williams engine customers, during the tests, as the power units were sent back to Brixworth in the UK for evaluation.

"Is it a concern? Yes, sure," Hamilton admitted. "Normally in the pre-season tests we have much more confidence in the reliability, so it has not been perfect. We are already in our second or third engine."

"It is definitely not an easy or relaxed scenario for us, but I have all the confidence in the boys in the factory to analyze and do the best they can in the next two weeks to try to make sure we start, again, on the right foot . "

The most laps completed per team Equipment Number of turns Mercedes 903 Ferrari 844 McLaren 804 Racing point 782 Red Bull 780 AlphaTauri 770 Renault 743 Williams 737 Alfa Romeo 735 Haas 649

Obviously, the tests refer to mileage, and, once again, nobody accumulated more laps than Mercedes this winter, but it is also about driving new systems to find possible weaknesses and areas for improvement before episodes of lack of reliability really matter.

"They needed to find problems, and they have done it, so that is useful in some way for them," he said. Sky F1 & # 39; s Ted Kravitz "So the silver coverings for the Silver Arrows."

Leaving aside the initial failures of reliability, the most classic act of F1 still seems to be the team to beat. But there are still many guesses about how big any early-season advantage is really for Mercedes.

Where are Red Bull and Ferrari in the fight?

Mercedes perennial rivals stood out for their absence at the top of the time tables during much of the tests before more significant demonstrations of speed in the last hours of winter.

Red Bull finished as the second best time on the combined one-lap time sheet, with Ferrari fourth, even if they were still some distance from Mercedes' best week.

The fastest laps of winter tests per team Equipment Driver Day trial Tire Time Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Day Three C5 (softer) 1: 15,732 Red Bull Max Verstappen Day six C4 (2nd softer) 1: 16,269 Renault Daniel Ricciardo Day six C5 (softer) 1: 16,276 Ferrari Charles Leclerc Day six C5 (softer) 1: 16,360 Racing point Sergio Perez Day six C3 (Softs) 1: 16,658 McLaren Carlos Sainz Day six C4 (2nd softer) 1: 16,820 Williams George Russell Day six C5 (softer) 1: 16,871 AlphaTauri Daniil Kvyat Day six C4 (2nd softer) 1: 16,914 Alfa Romeo Robert Kubica Day four C5 (softer) 1: 16,942 Haas Romain Grosjean Day six C4 (2nd softer) 1: 17,037

Until the last day, there had been a lot of pessimism from Ferrari about his position in the early hierarchical order, with the inflexible team with their messages to the media:

We are not fast enough to challenge in Melbourne. And we are not in sandbags.

Mattia Binotto even insisted that Racing Point were "certainly very close,quot; challengers.

But on Friday he offered a much-needed boost for fans of the most famous F1 team. Finally, face to face with Mercedes with the same tires and in the same conditions, although we do not know the fuel loads, Ferrari was right, finishing two tenths behind. While the speed graphs also show that, along with Mercedes, they are very low, suggesting that they are retaining at least something.

But it is the long races that often show a more true image and the simulation of Charles Leclerc's career drew attention for his speed and consistency on the last afternoon.

And what about Red Bull?

Many expert tips before the preseason even began to be the strongest challengers of Mercedes this year, the RB16 certainly worked quite reliably during the fortnight and, in regards to the time sheet, it also ended strongly in the chronometer.

Leaving aside an unusually high number of turns, which he attributed to conditions instead of any “ nervousness & # 39; & # 39; of the car, Verstappen also seemed quietly happy with the way the tests had been conducted with the Dutchman and Alex Albon describing the car as a step forward.

How much of a step will really start to be clearer in Melbourne.

And how big is the threat of Racing Point?

It is always difficult to predict the midfield in the tests. But what is greatly encouraging for Racing Point, which finished seventh last year, is that nobody denies that it is a leading team in that group.

And some even have them ahead of Ferrari.

"It's hard to believe," said team principal Otmar Szafnauer, about that notion. "Ferrari was very competitive and won races last year. I think if we were fourth we would have done a good job."

But the fact that there is even a discussion about it shows how much progress Racing Point has made.

The debate may still rumble about his car: McLaren's boss, Zak Brown, stoked the fire this week by saying he refers to his midfield rivals as & # 39; Copy Point & # 39 ;, but as Sky F1 & # 39;s Ted Kravitz noted: "There are many differences (compared to last year's Mercedes)."

What is clear is that Racing Point is a credible threat to Australia, with drivers Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll licking their lips at the prospect of having a package to challenge. And there is more to come.

"There is a reasonable package in Melbourne," added technical director Andrew Green. "We have just started,quot;.

But there was also a constant winter stimulus for McLaren and, finally, Renault to suggest that the battle to be the closest to the big three will be fiercer and tougher than ever.

Get Sky Sports F1 for only an additional £ 10 per month for 12 months. It's the only place to watch every 2020 race live: watch it live. Feel everything