F1 tests: Mercedes and Red Bull side by side on the last day

Bottas just ahead of Verstappen when F1 Testing ends with Mercedes rivals showing more of their hands; Australian GP next to F1 on March 15







Mercedes and Red Bull ended with a tenth of a second difference when F1 Testing concluded with an intriguing final day in Barcelona.

The fastest lap of Valtteri Bottas with a 1: 16.196, the second fastest time of the fortnight of 2020 tests, was late on the last afternoon, but Max Verstappen almost matched in his Red Bull and finished just 0.0732 drifting .

Verstappen also completed his lap with slightly slower tires compared to the Mercedes.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was also a tenth of the Renault Mercedes, publishing his best test effort with the same C5 tires as Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton reveals that the Mercedes team has some concerns about reliability, after the second week of pre-season testing.

Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari, 0.164s adrift, with Lewis Hamilton fifth after running the morning session for Mercedes.

