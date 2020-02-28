Expectations were raised for the Revolution squad

After years of fighting for a part of the Boston sports center, the Revolution may finally have the opportunity to shine in 2020. However, with the season about to begin, the team has to face an unknown problem: the increase Weight of expectations. .

In the past 12 months, New England has spent an unprecedented amount of money on new talent (in the form of three designated players), hired the most successful coach in MLS history and opened a new $ 35 million training facility . It has been an impressive series of movements to raise the profile of a team that has often been overshadowed by its local counterparts.

Now comes the difficult part, since the Revolution will have to live up to its potential. Bruce Arena, the 68-year-old head coach of New England, has won five MLS Cups in a race that dates back to the beginning of the league. He is no stranger to pressure, and has not shunned the challenge in his preseason comments.

"Welcome to Boston sports," Arena said in a radio interview with 98.5 "Zolak & Bertrand,quot; of The Sports Hub on Thursday. "If you want to compete in this city with the other teams, you better win."

Circumstances differ from Arena's initial challenge when he took over as coach in 2019. Hired in the middle of last season with New England at the end of the Eastern Conference, Arena's job was simply to build for the future and assess who was worthy of keeping on the list.

He responded by chairing the longest undefeated streak in team history when New England, which began his career under interim coach Mike Lapper, returned to the playoff race. He sent an unexpected jolt of energy to the club, which culminated in the first appearance in the Revolution playoffs since 2015.

Trying to forge a second successful act in 2020 will be more difficult. Instead of playing with nothing to lose, New England must now live up to the circumstances.

Arena can turn to a squad that has a lot of talent, especially in attack.

Polish striker Adam Buksa, 23, was signed in December as the third designated player, joining midfielder Carles Gil (the newcomer to the 2019 year of the MLS) and scorer striker Gustavo Bou. Behind the leading trio, New England has an undeniably deeper list than was available a year ago.

All this has led MLS forecasters to take note. While a few years ago only a few recognized the possibility of New England coming to the playoffs, the 2020 analysis is much more optimistic. In a panel of five experts gathered by USA Today, each chose New England among its East Conference contenders for the postseason. ESPN ranked Revolution as the seventh of 26 in its MLS pre-season power classification.

While many believe that a postseason appearance is possible, the MLS Cup is seen as an unlikely destination. A Up News Info projection of the season makes the Revolution essentially repeat the performance of a year ago. In that scenario, the Arena team reaches the playoffs only to lose in the first round.

The skepticism of the team, focused on specific questions about their defensive stability, will only dissipate through victories.

The first game of the season will provide an interesting test. The revolution faces the impact in Montreal on Saturday, February 29 at 3 p.m. New England has not won its first game of the season since 2013.

And Arena will immediately have to face a problem. New England was saved all last season: Gil was ruled out due to an injury. The 27-year-old Spaniard started each game in 2019, leading the team in goals (10) and assists (14). He is expected to return soon, but replacing his creativity in the lineup will be an uphill struggle.

The way the team handles Gil's absence on Saturday, as well as an Impact team that recently advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, will be the first of many obstacles New England must overcome this season to Turn the highest expectations into a real success.