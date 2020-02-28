Eva Marcille talks about the future of Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley as a couple: are they final?

Eva Marcille has some ideas about the complicated relationship between Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley and did not hesitate to share them. Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed if he thinks the two are & # 39; end of game & # 39; or not!

Fans of the program know very well what parents have been through in regards to their romantic relationship.

%MINIFYHTML2ed692344688340d0d1ccf27e44aa2f811% %MINIFYHTML2ed692344688340d0d1ccf27e44aa2f812%

In fact, at this time, the public knows that while they are working to fix things, they are still not officially together after the man admitted to having cheated Porsha during his pregnancy.

While chatting with HollywoodLife, Eva was asked if she thought Porsha and Dennis would end up getting married after all.

Your answer? – ‘I love your relationship. I hope so. I root for them and for love. I know she loves him. I know he loves her. They have a beautiful baby together. Life is quite difficult for yourself. And the point is that Instagram and magazines and images often create the illusion that life is perfect. So you see relationships and partners and it's perfect, and you think in your life that it's not perfect, and then you get angry, but nobody's life is really perfect. "

He went on to argue that "when you get married, it's not like," Hey, let's live the perfect life, "but no," Let's live this crazy life together and lean on together. "So I hope that's what they,quot; happen allows them to be more strong so that when they are married and have to withstand the storms of life, they are there for each other & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Ad

Eva also praised the troubled couple for showing the real side of their relationship, with the good and the bad and not just with what social networks could make it look like.



Post views:

0 0