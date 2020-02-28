Eva Marcille says that NeNe's leaks would be ‘Extremely lost’ amid suspicions that she could be fired from RHOA!

Despite her differences, Eva Marcille would hate that NeNe Leakes stopped being at Real Housewives of Atlanta. In fact, he made it very clear during a new interview that his co-star would be greatly missed if it turned out that he was leaving the program.

This also occurs when Kenya Moore stated that NeNe has been eliminated from many of the episodes of season 12.

Eva thinks it would not be a "sad day,quot; if NeNe left and really hopes that the other Housewife is not being "eliminated,quot;, although she really thinks so!

This is what Eva revealed while talking with Bravo boss Andy Cohen on her Watch What Happens Live talk show earlier this month.

Now, she tells HollywoodLife that ‘I pray that she doesn't. I hope not. Now that would be sad (if NeNe left). That would be a sad day for housewives, because NeNe is NeNe. "

It was clear that even the idea itself was difficult to consider and felt annoying.

After all, she has been part of RHOA & # 39; since the first day & # 39 ;, as Eva put it: & # 39; Rises, falls and turns and turns, the role has seen NeNe grow and evolve, and they support her, and laugh, and they know her and that is her girlfriend. And I think we would miss her a lot. I don't want to see her leave, because who's going to fill those kind of shoes? "

The site wondered if anyone in the cast is worried about being fired from the series after a couple of OGs in the franchise have lost their jobs, including Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

Eva replied that "you know what, it's about your contracts and what you're trying to do." I think it ends up being, there are many franchises, and there are so many girls involved. You hear about all their contractual matters and then speculation, but I think Atlanta is solid. "



