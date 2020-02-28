Eva Marcille says that Baby Daddy Kevin McCall is making it easier for her husband to adopt her daughter Marley

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has confessed that her baby daddy, Kevin McCall's online pranks, has made it easier for her husband, Michael Sterling, to adopt the daughter she shares with the singer.

Eva recently visited The Wendy Williams Show, where she talked about the legal process to change Marley's last name. Eva says that although the process is still ongoing, McCall's public protests and arrests make it a bit easier.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here