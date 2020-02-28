Eva Marcille says that Baby Daddy Kevin McCall is making it easier for her husband to adopt her daughter Marley

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has confessed that her baby daddy, Kevin McCall's online pranks, has made it easier for her husband, Michael Sterling, to adopt the daughter she shares with the singer.

Eva recently visited The Wendy Williams Show, where she talked about the legal process to change Marley's last name. Eva says that although the process is still ongoing, McCall's public protests and arrests make it a bit easier.

"Marley has no idea … She just turned six, and she will know at some point, but that's my baby, and that's Mike's baby, and that's our first child. He raised her." Wendy added that Eva's husband is currently going through the legal process to formally adopt Marley as his, "he shared.

"We legally changed his name last year. We went through a lot of things to do it. The name change is not legal, so now we have to go through the adoption process, and I mean, it's making it a little easier." for us, acting like crazy in the public. I knew it behind closed doors. "

"He went to court to see the judge and, a fool and fought against a sheriff's officer, fell down an escalator … he broke the man's glasses. He has three counts of serious crimes against him at this time in Georgia and the judge threw our case with prejudice so he can't try to get custody of [Marley] again. "