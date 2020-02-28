Eva Marcille prays that the leaks of NeNe do not fade away & # 39; from & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;: would be & # 39; sad & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML3d36fbc4353c51aff0be48027c85db5f11% %MINIFYHTML3d36fbc4353c51aff0be48027c85db5f12%

While Eva seems to be against the idea of ​​NeNe leaving the show, NeNe's Nemesis in the Bravo Kenya Moore series seems to be more than happy in case it happens.

Lack of NeNe leaks& # 39; screen time in the current season 12 of "The true housewives of Atlanta"it causes speculation that Bravo" eliminated it "gradually. NeNe has closed the rumors and has been a co-star Eva Marcille She has also addressed the rumors, alluding that she really can't imagine "RHOA" with NeNe.

"I pray no. I hope not. Now that would be sad. That would be a sad day for housewives, because NeNe is NeNe," he tells HollywoodLife.com. He also notes that NeNe has been on the show "since day one", referring to the premiere of the first season in 2008.

"Up and down and round and round, the paper has seen NeNe grow and evolve, and they support her, and they laugh, and they know her and that is her girlfriend," Eva continues. "And I think we would miss her a lot. I don't want to see her go, because who's going to fill those kind of shoes?"

While Eva seems to be against the idea of ​​NeNe leaving the program, NeNe's nemesis Kenya Moore He seems to be more than happy in case it happens. "Oh, well, I guess I would have to ask Bravo why they are excluding her from many episodes this season," Kenya said during her appearance on "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"earlier this month" It's not me who is behind the issue, you know. I'm not the one behind the issue. "

"Are you saying it is being eliminated?" Andy asked, to which Kenya replied: "I think it is. That is not something I can say absolutely. I mean, if the episodes are being cut, the signal is clearly …", before Andy interrupted her.

"But I don't think they cut her episodes because I think everything that was filmed with NeNe was on the show," Andy said. "We are not cutting anything … I am saying that everything went off, there is nothing left out."

NeNe doubled Andy's comments, tweeting: "I HAVE NOT BEEN CUT AN EPISODE! I negotiated my episodes like everyone else! I receive every penny I asked for! Thank you for asking and clarifying that @andy That means a lot to me."