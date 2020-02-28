Eva Marcille is invited to the Wendy Williams show and reveals she wants more children

Eva Marcille announced to her fans that she had been invited to the Wendy Williams program. Wendy also posted several photos and a video with Eva on her own social media account while sharing what is in her purse with the audience.

Check out Eva's post below:

& # 39; So ready for the beautiful @wendyshow and yes, I took my @cevad_cbd before🌻 @kilprity in makeup @midget_giraffe in threads & # 39; Once for the culture & # 39 ;, Eva captioned the post that includes a bunch of photos in which she flaunts her red outfit.

People praised his outfit and told him he shook it.

Someone said: ‘You can't do anything wrong in my eyes! Wonderful! & # 39;

Here is Eva's video from Wendy that she shared on her social media account.

"Eva Marcille talks about #RHOA, the drama with her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall and reveals if she wants more children," Wendy wrote in her post.

Someone commented: "Am I the only one who thinks it is VERY INCORRECT to change the last name of a man's boy to the last name of another man?"

An enemy hated Eva and said: & # 39; Stop calling the father of your donor daughter, you lie down and open your legs, your daughter is listening to you say that he will come back to torment you when he grows up, he is still his father 🤷 ‍♀️ & # 39;

Someone else said: "I fully understand why Eva is doing all this when it comes to her daughter. I just wish she didn't talk about it so openly." Your daughter should not grow up and see countless images of her mother attacking her biological father and discussing her name change and adoption process. This is not the story of Eva, but also of Marley … all this could be done with a little more grace. "

Wendy also shared a video with Eva showing the audience what she had in her bag, and you can see it above.



