Home Entertainment Eva Marcille: & # 39; Nene Leakes would be lost if she...

Eva Marcille: & # 39; Nene Leakes would be lost if she left RHOA & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Eva Marcille hopes that the rumors that Nene Leakes is being eliminated from Real Housewives of Atlanta are not true, and says we would all miss her if she left.

"I pray not. I hope not. Now that would be sad. That would be a sad day for housewives because Nene is Nene," Eva told HollywoodLife, who asked about Kenia Moore's claims that Nene was being expelled.

"Ups and downs, and round and round, the paper has seen Nene grow and evolve, and they support her, and they laugh, and they know her, and that is her girlfriend," Eva told the publication, adding: "And so I think that we would miss her a lot. I don't want to see her leave, because who's going to fill those kind of shoes?

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©