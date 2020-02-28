Europeans squeeze the borders while Turkey & # 39; opens the doors & # 39; to the refugees | Greece News

Greece and Bulgaria increased border patrols on Friday after Turkey said it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe, as the fighting in the Idlib province in Syria spread.

Several dozen people had gathered on the border between Greece and Turkey in Kastanies, northeast of Greece. Greek police buses were seen preventing access.

"They will not enter the country. They are irregular immigrants, we will not let them in," a government official told the Reuters news agency. "Greece has strengthened the protection of its land and sea borders to the greatest extent possible."

A police source told the AFP news agency that border patrols doubled and a general call for further preparation was issued.

"Everything is under control, there is no cause for concern," the source said.

Bulgaria also increased security along its border with its southeastern neighbor, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Friday.

"We have data on a lot of agglomeration … We are strengthening maximum control at the border," Borissov said during a government meeting, adding that he was organizing a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The European Commission said Friday that Turkey has not officially announced a change in its refugee policy in its country.

"I would like to emphasize that there was no official announcement by the Turkish side about any change in its policy of asylum seekers, refugees or migrants," a spokesman for the EU executive said at a press conference.

"So, from our point of view, the EU-Turkey statement … still stands and we hope that Turkey will fulfill its commitments."

& # 39; European nightmare & # 39;

John Psaropoulos of Al Jazeera, reporting from Athens, said the situation was "a European nightmare," since "the floodgates are opening."

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian airstrike in Idlib

"European officials are still reflecting on whether this is simply a threat or if it is serious," he said.

He noted that the Greek demarcation with Turkey includes a 160 km land border, which has constant patrols, and a sea border of approximately 1,000 km, where Greece has assets of approximately 40 coast guard vessels that work 24 hours a day.

"At this time, the Greeks are not observing a massive influx of people at land or sea borders. They keep in touch with the authorities of the European Union to coordinate if there is a need for more equipment, cameras, boats," he said.

Non-stop

Earlier on Friday, Turkish officials were quoted as saying that Ankara would no longer prevent Syrian refugees from arriving in Europe.

The development occurred when hundreds of people fled Syria across the Turkish border escaping intense battles that killed and wounded dozens of Turkish troops.

In anticipation of the imminent arrival of Idlib refugees, Turkish police, the coast guard and border security officials were ordered to withdraw from the land and sea crossings of refugees to Europe, an official told Reuters news agency .

"We have decided, indeed immediately, not to prevent Syrian refugees from arriving in Europe by land or sea," said the official, who requested anonymity.

"All refugees, including Syrians, can now cross into the European Union."

Turkish media showed videos of migrants on Friday, including some walking through fields with backpacks.

The pro-government news agency Demiroren reported that some 300 migrants, including women and children, were walking northwest toward Turkey's border with Greece.

Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to "open the doors,quot; for migrants to travel to Europe.

The measure would reverse a promise that Turkey made to the European Union in 2016 and could attract Western powers to the confrontation over Idlib and stall negotiations between Ankara and Moscow.

Around one million civilians have been displaced near the Turkish border since December when Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air power, have taken over the territory of Syrian rebels backed by Turkey.

It has created the worst humanitarian crisis in a nine-year war that has already displaced millions and killed hundreds of thousands.

The United Nations and others have called for an immediate ceasefire, but three rounds of talks between Ankara and Moscow have failed to reach an agreement, and the fight has continued.

The spokesman for the ruling party, Omer Celik, told CNN Turk broadcaster on Friday that Ankara was no longer in a position to "hold back,quot; the refugees and asked the European Union to do more.

"Too heavy,quot; load

The burden of hosting refugees "is too heavy for a single country to carry," an official said.

Nearly 300 immigrants arrived in the province of Edirne on the border with Greece in an attempt to go to Europe, the private news agency DHA reported.

The group included Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis, Moroccans and Pakistanis, who told the agency that they had reached the border after hearing the news about the murder of Turkish soldiers.

Another group of migrants arrived on the coast of Ayvacik in Canakkale, in western Turkey, and wanted to go to Lesbos by boat after reading the reports of an "open door policy," DHA reported.

The agency published images of people carrying their belongings, walking in the middle of the night in Edirne and Canakkale.