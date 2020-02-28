European sporting and musical events at risk for the coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML738e0b656b7f38855a0462d9552fdb3a11% %MINIFYHTML738e0b656b7f38855a0462d9552fdb3a12%

Mass meetings in the United Kingdom and Europe, including sporting events and concerts, could face cancellations for at least two months amid the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

As the sixteenth case of coronavirus was confirmed in the United Kingdom, experts warned of school closings and canceled events as the disease spreads.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML738e0b656b7f38855a0462d9552fdb3a13% %MINIFYHTML738e0b656b7f38855a0462d9552fdb3a14%

Professor Chris Whitty, medical director, said Thursday that there could be a "social cost,quot; if the virus intensifies.

%MINIFYHTML738e0b656b7f38855a0462d9552fdb3a15% %MINIFYHTML738e0b656b7f38855a0462d9552fdb3a16%

"One of the things that is really clear with this virus, much more than the flu, is that whatever we do we will have to do it for a fairly long period, probably more than two months," he said.

Professor Whitty said he was not saying that would happen, but that the effectiveness of such strategies would have to be weighed against the social impact.

Fears about the spread of the virus have already caused the cancellation of several important events around the world.

On Friday, the Swiss government announced an immediate ban on all "public and private,quot; events in the country involving more than 1,000 people.

The ban will last at least until March 15 and is scheduled to cause the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, one of the most important events in the automotive industry.

A Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy scheduled for March 7 in Dublin has been postponed because tournament bosses will meet in Paris next week.

England's trip to Rome on March 14 is now in serious doubt due to the strangulation of the virus in northern Italy, which has become an important center of infection with 11 enclosed cities.

The last two stages of the UAE Tour cycling were canceled on Thursday after two race staff members became ill.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and star sprinter Mark Cavendish are among the runners who will be tested for the virus.

Five Italian Serie A football matches will be played behind closed doors this weekend instead of being postponed.

Cultural events have also been canceled amid fears about the virus, after the dirt star Stormzy rescheduled the Asian stage of his tour, which would begin next month.

Before his show at Milan Fashion Week on February 24, designer Giorgio Armani warned guests not to attend and chose to broadcast the event live to protect guests from attending "crowded spaces."

Fears about the virus can now affect events later in the year, beyond the potential warning period of two months.

Saudi Arabia has banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom that contains some of the holiest sites in Islam for fear of the virus before Ramadan, which begins in April in the United Kingdom.

MCM Comic Con London organizers have said they are "actively and continuously monitoring,quot; the outbreak before the big convention in May.

In the event, which will take place over three days and will attract tens of thousands of people, there will be greater medical support and greater availability of disinfectants.

Royal Ascot, which attracts 300,000 people in five days in mid-June, could also be affected.

There are also concerns that the virus may affect the five days of the Glastonbury Festival at the end of June, where 135,000 tickets have already been sold.

The Euro 2020 football tournament, which will have its last match at London's Wembley Stadium, will take place in June and July.