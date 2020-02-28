Erdogan and Putin discuss Syria while Turkey demands truce in Idlib | news from Syria

Reyhanli, Turkey – The presidents of Turkey and Russia have expressed concern about the escalation of tensions in northwestern Syria, a day after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in airstrikes by the forces of the Syrian government backed by Moscow.

Friday's phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin came when refugees fleeing fighting in the Syrian province of Idlib continued to flock to the Turkish border, with stories of horror and difficulties. "Death is everywhere," a Syrian man who managed to cross told Al Jazeera.

Nearly one million people have been forced to leave their homes in Idlib since the Syrian government launched its offensive to capture the province of Turkey-backed opposition forces in December, a crisis the United Nations has called a "humanitarian nightmare. provoked by man. "

The rapid advance of Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air power, and the death of the 33 Turkish troops on Thursday have raised fears of a direct military confrontation between Ankara and Moscow. The number of victims of Thursday's attack was the greatest military loss that Ankara has suffered in a day since intervening in Syria in 2016.

As tensions rose, Erdogan and Putin spoke on the phone at the initiative of Turkey, according to the Kremlin.

"Both sides reaffirmed that it was necessary to take additional measures to normalize the situation in northwestern Syria," said the Kremlin. "They agreed to intensify the corresponding inter-institutional consultations and examine the possibility of holding a meeting at the highest level soon."

A summit could take place between the two leaders as soon as next week, a spokesman for Putin said later. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara demanded a "sustainable truce, de-escalation and withdrawal of Syrian government forces,quot; in talks with a Russian delegation in Ankara.

Turkey and Russia, although supporting the opposing parties in the Syrian conflict, maintain diplomatic relations that have been repeatedly proven since the Syrian government's offensive against Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in the country.

Earlier this month, forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad captured the M5 arterial road, which links all the main cities of the country and six provinces, and consolidated control over the province of Aleppo. This has had a high cost for the Turkish army, which has 12 observation posts in the region under a 2017 and 2018 "de-escalation zone,quot; agreement with Russia.

Some of these positions are now in areas taken by the Syrian government.

Speaking in Ankara on Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said his country's army had responded to the attack by the Syrian government by attacking 200 of its targets from the air and land. Some 309 Syrian troops were "neutralized," he said. Among the targets were Syrian government helicopters, military tanks, armored vehicles, howitzers and ammunition depots.

"This attack (against Turkish soldiers) occurred even though the locations of our troops had been coordinated with Russian officers in the field," he said. The Russian Foreign Ministry denied the claim and said: "The Turkish soldiers who were in the battle formations of terrorists were attacked by Syrian troops."

Meanwhile, after an NATO emergency meeting in Brussels, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Syria and Russia to "stop indiscriminate air strikes,quot; and "fully participate in the UN-led efforts for a peaceful political solution. ".

"We also ask Russia and the Syrian regime to fully respect international law," Stoltenberg said, before adding that the meeting was "an expression of support,quot; for NATO's ally Turkey.

The European Union also intervened, warning that any escalation could lead to a "great open international military confrontation."

"It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and endangering civilians," said Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, in a Twitter post. "The EU calls on all parties for rapid reduction and regrets all loss of life." The tweet came when some Turkish officials warned the EU that the situation in Idlib could lead to a new massive flow of refugees and migrants to Europe.

France supported Turkey, while the United Kingdom convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the increasing frictions.

But despite Turkey's anger against Assad's forces, Ankara was unlikely to seek a confrontation with Moscow, according to Galip Dalay, a political analyst and non-resident member of the Brookings Institute in Doha, Qatar.

The phone call between Erdogan and Putin indicates that Turkey was "in a crisis containment mode with Russia," Dalay told Al Jazeera. And unless Turkey obtains a strong commitment from the United States and NATO, such as the imposition of an air exclusion zone agreement on Idlib, Ankara will follow a strategy of raising the cost of war for Moscow by attacking Syrian government forces .

"Turkey will continue to attack the Syrian regime, but it will be very careful in terms of attacking Russia," he said. "It is very likely that Turkey will increase its geographical reach when it comes to attacking the forces of the Syrian regime beyond Idlib, which can expand to Aleppo and east of the Euphrates. But it will do so in a way that will not completely destroy its relations with Russia,quot;.

In Reyhanli, a city on the Turkish side of the border, some Syrians said tensions in Idlib were causing a high price on civilians.

"People are dying," said Maher Arjah, who crosses the border between Syria and Turkey frequently for work and arrived in Reyhanli on Friday. "The last seven months have gone from bad to worse. We heard the bombing last night, it was very loud."

Abdel Aziz Abed, a doctor in Aleppo, a province near Idlib, said there was a shortage of medical supplies in overcrowded refugee camps in the region, while the hospital where he used to work had been destroyed in an air raid.

According to the UN, at least 299 civilians have died, most of them in air attacks by the Syrian government, since January 1.

Abdullah Hussein, a member of the Syrian civil defense group, also known as the White Helmets, said the situation in Idlib is "disastrous in every sense of the word." He set the highest toll in 372.

"The people there are running out of options of what to do," he told Al Jazeera from his office in Reyhanli. "The Syrian government bombings, backed by Russian fighter jets, have even pointed to the main roads that civilians are using to flee from different cities and towns. Therefore, they face staying in their homes or going to the borders where there isn't a tent. Even guaranteed. "

Hussein, who frequently travels back and forth to Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, said he saw families in the streets on the Syrian side of the border with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing.

"With the advance of Syrian forces towards the mountainous area of ​​Mount Zawiya in the last two days, the people there abandoned their towns and cities," he said, referring to a region in the southern province of Idlib.

"Our teams and medical aid groups cannot even access the area due to the severity of the air bombing there."

Additional reports by Zaheena Rasheed and Umut Uras in Doha, Qatar.