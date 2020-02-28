Equipment problem on the BART train in Oakland causes significant system delays – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – An equipment problem on a Bay Area rapid transit train has caused major system delays on Thursday afternoon.

BART reported the equipment's failure on a train between the Lake Merritt and West Oakland stations. The problem was causing a major delay in the addresses of the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay, BART said.

Passengers at the Embarcadero station in San Francisco were concentrated on the platform around 3:30 p.m. Thursday waiting on the trains.

It is not known what the nature of the equipment problem was.

At 3:45 p.m. BART tweeted that the system was recovering from delays.