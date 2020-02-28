England bowlers are key to winning the T20 Women's World Cup, says Charlotte Edwards Cricket News

"I would move Tammy (Beaumont) to the top and move Jones to No. 6, just to give him some relief upon entering first,quot;

















Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was impressed with England bowlers in her 42-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 Women's World Cup

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was impressed with England bowlers in her 42-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 Women's World Cup

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards says the bowling attack is the key to England winning the T20 Women's World Cup in Australia.

Heather Knight's team beat Pakistan for 42 runs on Friday, and the captain impressed again with the bat while scoring another fifty, but it was England's job with the ball that pleased Edwards the most.

Veteran sailor Katherine Brunt took two wickets, as did Sophie Ecclestone, the number 1 spinner in the T20 internationals, while young leg player Sarah Glenn collected three, along with Anya Shrubsole who, in doing so, became the third player in 100 wickets of T20I. .

"I think they did it brilliantly tonight," Edwards said. Sky sports. "With the bat, they were clinical and it was one of the best performances I've seen with the ball."

"I was completely impressed with the bowlers. They will be the key for England to win this World Cup."

Anya Shrubsole (R) became the main wicket carrier in the history of the T20 Women's World Cup with her three strokes

"She (Shrubsole) is swinging the ball, bowing, drinking wickets and playing with a smile on her face after the ashes, had a tough summer.

"With her at her best, England looks good. There are some really good signs to enter a great game on Sunday."

England vs West Indies Live

When asked to rate the efforts of Glenn, 20, while taking the best figures of his 3-15 career in his ninth T20 game for England, Edwards added: "Very good.

"He is confident, he has brought a completely new dynamic to this bowling attack in England; he has impressed me completely."

Legspinner Sarah Glenn impressed, claiming the best 3-15 career figures of her four overs in England's victory

A dilemma left for England before its crucial final group match against the West Indies on Sunday is the fight for the shape of its first hitters.

Amy Jones (2) and Danni Wyatt (16) again failed to shoot at the top of the order and the couple has now contributed only 43 combined runs of their six T20 World Cup innings so far.

"It would move Tammy (Beaumont) to the top and move Jones to No. 6, just to give him some relief upon entering first," Edwards admitted.

Lydia Greenway and Nasser Hussain reflect on the early days of the T20 Women's World Cup, including whether England should advance the order to Tammy Beaumont

"I would have made the change before this game actually. You have two players out of shape and, for me, in this format of the game, you need people who have confidence and score runs. At the moment, both are not t,quot;

With the victory over Pakistan, England ranks second in Group B with four points, at the level of South Africa, which has played one less game, and two ahead of Sunday's opponents in the West Indies.

The 2016 champions suffered a surprise defeat against Pakistan in their second game of the competition, but England has a terrible track record against the Caribbean team in the T20 World Cups, losing three of their four clashes.

"I would be cautious," Edwards warned. "They are a bit unpredictable, and we don't have a great record against them in the World Cups, so I hope that changes."

"But they seemed poor the other night against Pakistan, so they will have to improve a lot to beat this very good England team."

The live coverage of the ICC T20 2020 Women's World Cup continues on Sky Sports, with England Women next in action against West Indies Women at 7.30 am on Sunday.