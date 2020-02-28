Emile Heskey: former striker attacked from the Leicester game in a racist incident as a young player | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8ed808d3cdee5cb2fc1ebf926dca900f11% %MINIFYHTML8ed808d3cdee5cb2fc1ebf926dca900f12%





Emile Heskey says he received more racist abuses in normal life than in football matches

Former England striker Emile Heskey revealed that he was once chased by a man shouting at him racist abuse, but says he was never attacked inside the English soccer field.

Heskey, who retired in 2016, was a young academy player in Leicester when a fan approached him outside the stadium and abused him.

The 42-year-old man suspects that the same man will have been cheering for him when he made his debut at age 17 and helped the Foxs win the silverware.

There have been several cases of high-profile racism in England in recent years, with Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang of Arsenal among players who have been subjected to racist abuse.

But Heskey never found himself targeted inside a stadium in England.

"I cannot say that I received any abuse in England, it was always abroad," Heskey said. "In normal life I received more abuse. I never got anything in England, but I would walk down the street and they would chase me."

"I was chased from a Leicester game. I was 13 or 14. I moved quickly three and a half years, that same guy could have been singing my name."

"It was part of society and part of my education. I can't say it was good, but it made me who I am."

Heskey played 62 times for England over a period of 11 years and was a victim of abuse while playing outside Europe.

FIFA introduced the three-step protocol that could finally see players leave the field, something that England was close to doing in its 2020 Eurocup qualifier in Bulgaria last year.

Heskey, who also played for Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa and Bolton, thinks he would have left if he had been given the opportunity.

"I had it with the national team in Slovakia and Croatia," he said. "I don't know because I didn't have that option. I'd like to think that I would have left but I don't know."

"It's strange because, when else do you have three chances to try someone so cruelly and get away with it?

"At least it's there, that's the good thing, and it's something that can be used, while when I was playing there was nothing, you just had to take it on the chin and move on."