Israel's opposition leader Benny Gantz is struggling to reverse a recent decline in opinion polls before the country's elections on Monday, his third in less than a year.

Both Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have failed twice to form a coalition.

%MINIFYHTML9d1a18236e64fe92786f98c802ae8bb611% %MINIFYHTML9d1a18236e64fe92786f98c802ae8bb612%

Harry Fawcett of Al Jazeera reports from West Jerusalem.