Dunkin & # 39; Donuts launches its new snack: a bag full of bacon

TSR Foodies: While many restaurants are making the switch to meatless and plant-based options, Dunkin ’Donuts is taking the opposite route with the launch of its new snack!

According to CNN, Dunkin & # 39; is launching his & # 39; Snackin & # 39; Bacon & # 39; in restaurants across the country today. The new article is exactly as it is called: eight bacon strips wrapped in a sleeve.

"Here in Dunkin," we've been working hard to formulate the perfect pickup in the afternoon and really, what's better than a bag full of bacon? "The company said in a blog post." With its classic flavors in everything from toothpaste to vodka, bacon is a phenomenon. But, in Dunkin "we believe that the best way to enjoy bacon is simple: eat it,quot; .

However, this is not an ordinary bacon. Dunkin wants everyone to know that bacon is made differently than the meat used in his exclusive sandwiches, and instead, uses the sweet and salty meat of one of his newest menu items.

"Our Snackin 'Bacon begins its smoked journey with natural cherry wood. Then it is treated with our sweet and salty mixture of brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, creating a deliciously caramelized bacon that our fans know and love from our breakfast sandwich with sweet bacon and pepper. "

Are you putting these new strips of bacon on tea, Roomies?