Does the XFL have a quarterback crisis in just three weeks of existence?

Steve Young and Jim Kelly participated in one of the best quarterbacks of all time 35 years ago this week.

The two future quarterbacks of the Hall of Fame combined for 829 aerial yards in a 34-33 thriller. Kelly had a record 574 yards and five touchdowns. It was one of the best games of all time, and it happened in a 1985 game between the Houston Gamblers and the Los Angeles Express of the United States Football League (USFL).

Let's move quickly to the 2019 version of the XFL, which has seen ratings drop for the second consecutive week. It is no accident why those ratings are falling: the quarterback game, even with the appearance of players like P.J. Houston Walker needs to be better for this league to survive beyond the incubation period.

The average XFL game for three weeks of the season features 432.3 aerial yards, 3.1 touchdowns and 2.3 interceptions. The teams average 216.1 aerial yards per game, which would have taken 22nd place in the NFL in 2019. That is not enough to captivate a new audience.

Walker has been great for three weeks. He leads the XFL with 748 aerial yards and 10 aerial entries for an interception. I could even take a look at an NFL list. The XFL needs at least half of its quarterbacks to perform at that level. Walker must be the rule, not the exception.

Take out Walker's statistics, and the rest of the league averages 211.4 yards per game with 28 touchdowns at 28 interceptions. Cardale Jones of DC and Jordan Ta & # 39; amu of St. Louis are the only quarterbacks that have started in all three games and average more than 200 yards per game (and Jones comes from a four-intercepted disaster after an encouraging start) . Landry Jones of Dallas and Josh Johnson of Los Angeles would also be in that group, if they had not lost a start.

That It's the good group of XFL quarterbacks. Keep in mind that this league was selling Landry Jones as a star from the beginning. But if you get Walker's statistics again, there have been eight games in which quarterbacks have thrown multiple touchdowns. That coincides with the eight games in which the quarterbacks have thrown multiple interceptions. Again: nothing good enough.

The quarterback is the most difficult position in sports, it becomes more difficult with a difficult pass protection (XFL games average more than four catches per game) and the absence of a consistent running game. A quarterback who averages 216.1 yards in the NFL would have fallen between Mitchell Trubisky of Chicago and Joe Flacco of Denver last season. Those two are not exactly loved by their fan bases at this time.

None of this should be a big surprise to the audience. Arena Football and CFL have peculiarities to get around that. Does the XFL have the same in mind? This is the link for the XFL commissioner, Oliver Luck.

If it's really going to be a development league, then you have to continue with quarterbacks like Walker, Jones and Ta & # 39; amu. But in a league with eight teams, quarterback disasters such as Tampa Bay (whose three quarterbacks have combined for a touchdown and six interceptions) and New York (whose quarterbacks have combined for two touchdowns and three interceptions) are much more visible.

That said, should the XFL look for more visible quarterbacks? The list is easy to make: Colin Kaepernick is too expensive. What about Johnny Manziel? Tim Tebow? Could the commissioner get Andrew Luck out of retirement? What is Brett Favre doing? The problem with that solution is that it admits that the current system is broken. It would be more a secondary show than a true development league. The best option is to overcome the growth pains in the quarterback soon, if possible.

The USFL had the advantage of attracting star players like Kelly and Young. The XFL is not near that zip code.

Meanwhile, the best hope is that these current quarterbacks will perform. There is an opportunity for that this week when Houston meets Dallas on Sunday. The XFL needs Walker and Jones to make a show to rekindle something of interest.

Most likely, people won't talk about Walker's confrontation against Jones in 35 years.

But the XFL needs to make sure people are talking about it now.