Does listening to an audiobook count as reading? – Up News Info

Ingrid Haugen had read the Harper Lee classic Kill a Mockingbird several times. But it wasn't until he heard the words through the voice of Sissy Spacek that it became something special.

"It just got more intense, more real," Haugen said. "I could hear Scout being herself."

Audiobooks have experienced double-digit growth in recent years.

According to the St. Paul Library system, they are removed more frequently than traditional books.

But does listening to an audiobook count as reading? Good question.

"We are, it's really fascinating," said Dr. Jesse Corry, a neurologist at Allina Health.

Dr. Corry says that the way the brain processes reading versus listening is different, but how much a person can hold can be the same.

A 2016 study that compared electronic readers with audiobooks found no significant differences. But, a 2010 study found that students who read a scientific article retained more than those who listened to a podcast on the same topic.

"If you are listening to data retention, you must keep the commitment," said Dr. Corry.

That can be difficult if someone is listening to an audiobook while cooking, cleaning or driving. According to Dr. Corry, our brains have difficulty performing multiple tasks.

For example, if a reader disconnects with a paper copy of a book, it is easy to turn some pages back. This is not how audiobooks generally work.

"If you are a person who is more an audio person, audio books may be the way to go," said Dr. Corry. "If you are a visual person, reading can be a better way to keep that commitment."

Therefore, although people cannot highlight words when they listen to audio, it can help others better detect nuances or sarcasm. In any case, given the growth in the market, it may only add to the words we are already assimilating.