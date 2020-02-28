Doctor: You can get coronavirus from a lapdance!

The coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and has now taken root in the United States.

Doctors are now advising people about what activities should be avoided, if they want to avoid infections.

And an activity that some doctors are warning about can be difficult for some men: get a lap dance.

According to some doctors, a lap dance, which involves close contact with a woman who wears very little clothes, could mean the coronavirus.

Dr. Hamid Nasuana, a general practitioner in New York, spoke with MTO News. The doctor explained: "Getting a lap dance means [to a client] being close to the dancers' face, which would be dangerous if I had the coronavirus."

The doctor continued: "In addition, the dancer goes from person to person all night. If she dances with an infected person, she could possibly transmit the infection to all the men in the club."