DJ Pauly D and JWoww curl up in bed in a new trailer

Mtv

In case you are really falling in love, it will not be the first time the couple has joined romantically while connecting to the MTV reality show more than a decade ago.

Up News Info –

Jenni newly divorced "Jowow"Farley won't have to wait long to find a new love. New promotion for"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"hints at a flourishing romance between her and her co-star Paul"DJ Pauly D"Delvecchio, since he seems to be having a heated moment in Angelina PivarnickWedding.

In the trailer, which was released on Friday, February 28, Pauly can be heard saying loudly: "When we have a green light, Jenni and I … We will connect!" with Jenny declaring her love for Pauly during a conversation with Angelina, who replies: "I know he feels something for you."

In another part of the trailer, Jenni and Pauly are seen curled up in their hotel bed with Pauly literally on top of her. Jenni then draws Pauly to her before she kisses her on the lips.

In case they really connect, it won't be the first time the couple has a romantic relationship while they jump "Jersey coast"A decade ago. In April 2019, Pauly talked about the possibility of dating Jenni after his divorce from Roger Mathews.

"She is a great girl, she is amazing," he told Us Weekly. "But she's like a sister to us, she's like a family. I wouldn't want to cross that line again."

His "Double Shot at Love" co-star, Vinny Guadagnino, also agreed when he said, "It's like my older sister right now. We never really had that thing."

As for him to organize a 33rd birthday party for Jenni, the 38-year-old said: "She had no idea. Do you know how difficult it is to hide a surprise from her?" and added that it was "amazing" to make a birthday party for Jenni. "She pays attention to everything … It was very, very difficult," he continued.

"I'm still in shock," Jenni said after the surprise birthday party. "I feel so special! Thanks to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the final surprise party and @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it a great night and for everyone to come." A source previously revealed to Us Weekly that the reality star "was very happy and in a good mood and was really surprised by the surprise."