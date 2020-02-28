Dillon Ice Castles closes its 2020 season in early March

A worker puts the final touches on the ice castles of Dillon on December 21, 2018. The castles feature dome, slides, fountains, tunnels and towers that are illuminated with lights and music that change color. (Andy Cross, Up News Info)

The ice castles in Dillon, a giant interactive experience with hundreds of thousands of icicles, carved ice tunnels, fountains, slides, towers and thrones will close for the season on Saturday, March 7.

The Ice Castles opened on December 28 this year, and tens of thousands of people visited the attraction during its nine weeks of operation, according to a statement from the Utah-based company.

Tickets are still available, but many weekend spaces are already sold out, the company said.

There are six ice castle locations in North America: Utah, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Alberta, Canada.

