Diddy addresses the rumors that he's dating Nipsey Hussle's Lady Love, Lauren London, by doing this

Although Lauren London never refrained from saying how much Nipsey Hussle meant to her and has been openly grieving since her unexpected death in March 2019, recent rumors suggest that the actress could have moved on and could now be involved with Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs.

The first speculations about the romantic relationship between London and the interpreter of "Coming Home,quot; began circulating on the Internet after Diddy took Instagram to share a photo of him and the 35-year-old actress.

The controversial snap supposedly was taken at the festivities surrounding the Grammy this year organized by Jay Z and Beyoncé and presented to London posing for the camera with Diddy standing in the background with a glass of champagne in his hand.

The black and white photo, titled "More lost files … me and @laurenlondon at the brunch of @rocnation,quot;, was instantly liked by thousands of fans who criticized him.

The rapper and the tycoon then changed the legend to: "More lost files … me and my sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch,quot;.

However, even though Combs referred to London as his brother, many people were still convinced that there was something between the two celebrities.

However, apparently, London decided to make things clear and updated its Instagram page with a photo of Hussle.

The actress left no doubt what her feelings were, since she captioned her post with the words, "Still His! King Ermias! Never forget!"

One person said: “She would never do it. That woman is on the shelf for life. # loyalty # TMC. This was a reach considering that she and Cassie are best friends. No, she loved Nipsey. When you love him deeply, it takes you a while to heal and move on after it is over. "

This sponsor shared: “But even when she heals, she will never be with Diddy checking back. She is trying to heal, and that is so disrespectful 😑 She left as if she wanted to 🏁💙 "

Another follower revealed: “They both lost someone last year. . Allow people to cry and heal as best they can. Not everyone out here fucking.

In addition, London published another message, in which his annoyance was manifested, while writing: “Stop playing with me and my name. Now let me go back to healing, "and in the legend, the actress explained that she was still afflicted by her late partner.



