Detroit lands on the list of Glassdoor's best working cities – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Glassdoor is out with its list of the best cities for jobs this year.

Raleigh, North Carolina, reached the top with Pittsburgh second and Indianapolis third.

There is good news for the inhabitants of Detroit: Detroit reached number 10 on the list, with around 71,000 vacancies and an average base income of $ 55,000.

The professional website measured hiring opportunities, cost of living and job satisfaction when making the list.

