Deputies shared graphic images of the scene of the helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant, confirms the source – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County Sheriff Department agents shared graphic photos of the helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a police source familiar with the situation confirmed to Up News Info Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the photos were of the scene of the accident and the remains of the victims, although it was not immediately clear if the agents took the photos or if they received them from another person.

A source told the Times that the photos were shared with other officials that had nothing to do with the investigation.

The helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside at the end of last month in a dense fog, killing the Lakers' retired legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on their way to a youth basketball game. The other victims were Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The sheriff's department said he was investigating the matter and had no further comments.