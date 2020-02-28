Department of Human Rights, West Lutheran High School reaches agreement on allegations of sexual assault – Up News Info

An agreement was reached after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights sued West Lutheran High School in Plymouth for "allowing sexual assault and harassment of a student."

The department says that a ninth grade student was harassed and sexually assaulted several times during the 2014-15 school year by several students. The human rights department says the school did not protect the student and retaliated against her by preventing her from returning to her tenth grade.

On Thursday, the Hennepin County District Court passed a consent decree filed by DHR. He orders West Lutheran High School to implement "significant changes in the system aimed at ensuring that students live a full life, free of sexual assault, harassment and intimidation."

These are the steps that the consent decree requires that West Lutheran High School take immediately:

Develop and adopt policies to address and prevent bullying, harassment and discrimination.

implement a protocol to investigate all complaints of harassment and discrimination

require students and faculty to sign a Code of Conduct Commitment each school year

Add bullying and harassment as topics to the curriculum of a mandatory class

train all students and teachers in school obligations annually

train all personnel and officials responsible for conducting investigations with training in informed research on trauma

inform the Minnesota Department of Human Rights the number of complaints filed; the steps taken to investigate complaints; and all the results

Click here to see the full consent decree.

The department says it will monitor the consent decree for three years. If the school violates it, the department has the authority to seek civil penalties and other resources through the court.

The decree does not resolve any claims the student may have against the school.