Democratic Republic of Congo: rebels pushed from the last fortress in Beni, says the army | News

Army commanders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo say they are beating an armed group that is terrorizing people in the east of the country.

At least a thousand civilians have died in recent months.

%MINIFYHTMLfda335de53199a43a95a1b62c59cdfb811% %MINIFYHTMLfda335de53199a43a95a1b62c59cdfb812%

But the fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, armed with weapons and machetes, still have the ability to attack towns.

That despite the four-month operation by 22,000 Congolese soldiers.

Catherine Soi of Al Jazeera has this exclusive report.