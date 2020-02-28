Democratic Republic of Congo: rebels pushed from the last fortress in Beni, says the army | News

Army commanders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo say they are beating an armed group that is terrorizing people in the east of the country.
At least a thousand civilians have died in recent months.
But the fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, armed with weapons and machetes, still have the ability to attack towns.
That despite the four-month operation by 22,000 Congolese soldiers.
Catherine Soi of Al Jazeera has this exclusive report.