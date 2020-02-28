Dead by Daylight: another popular PC game will come to Android, iOS – Game News

%MINIFYHTML0d0d106b33d656f6280997847cd15ce011% %MINIFYHTML0d0d106b33d656f6280997847cd15ce012%

The idea of ​​launching the mobile version of a popular PC game or console is not new and this time another popular PC game is coming to mobile platforms. According to the official announcement of Behavior Interactive, they will launch their critically acclaimed asymmetric survival horror game Dead by Daylight in the spring of 2020.

The game was expected to be released before the end of 2019, but the developers did not meet the deadline. This time, it seems that developers are serious about launching, as the game now appears in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and users can also pre-register the game before its official launch.

In addition to this, developers have also announced that users who pre-registered for the game will get rewards if they reach a certain number of records in the form of elements in the game. These include:



Level 1, after 500K pre-registrations: weekend shirt; Surf tone; Training top with hood; Two-tone coat; The Scarecrow; 2000 iridescent fragments.



Level 2, with 750K pre-registrations: watermelon pants; Sports leggings; Red flash boots; Spike Maul marked; 3000 iridescent fragments.



Level 3, with 1M pre-registrations: Preppy Flat cap; Jogging headband; Colorful headscarf; Bill Overbeck; 5000 iridescent fragments.

If you don't know the game, it has more than 15 million active players on PCs and consoles and it's a 4v1 horror multiplayer game in which an assassin tries to kill four friends trying to escape. The mobile version of the game is expected to present gameplay with modes and controls optimized for the smaller screen and touch inputs.

We will offer you more updates about the game as we get closer to its final release.