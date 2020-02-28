David Beckham intervenes in the MLS promotion / relegation debate

%MINIFYHTML1c2ad167642999a6fb98361249a60ee411% %MINIFYHTML1c2ad167642999a6fb98361249a60ee412%

David Beckham believes that the introduction of promotion and relegation could be an advantage in Major League Soccer, but any innovation would have to be managed carefully.

Beckham is preparing for his debut season as an MLS owner, as his new Inter Miami franchise goes on the field to begin the 2020 campaign.

The former Manchester United star, Real Madrid and England also has first-hand experience of the league as a player, as he starred in the LA Galaxy by claiming two MLS Cup titles.

The promotion / relegation debate is perennial in the United States, with former USMNT coach Bob Bradley revealing that he was in favor of adopting the system earlier this week.

"What finally has to happen is that we need promotion and descent," Bradley told a panel called to celebrate the 25 years of MLS.

“And I say it eventually. … Could it happen in two years, four years? Obviously, you have a property like LAFC, they invest a lot of money. They invest a lot of money. They built the stadium. So I understand that part, but right now there are too many feelings that they are not part of the game in this country, and we have to work harder to change that. We have to do it by giving more opportunities.

"If a small club in any part of the country acts, it knows how to provide play opportunities for young children, has a good training and can develop players, if there is a team there, and then, at some point, they can go from the fifth league,quot;. to the fourth league to the third league to the second league. "

Beckham echoed Bradley's feelings by drawing on his own experience in the major leagues in Europe, while warning that his introduction should not compromise the developing league.

"In the relegation system, you know that it is something that fortunately I have never experienced: being relegated. Fortunately, I was always struggling to win leagues and championships," he said Thursday at a round table.

"But it's something I've been used to, you know, over the years, being part of the league, being part of leagues where there is a relegation system within any league that has played. It makes it exciting, but When you are talking about a league that has only existed for 25 years, there must be real stability in the league before reaching that point, I think the work that has been done within the teams that enter this league.

"It's growing and it's a great place to be, but I think the commissioner and his team have done an amazing job over the years. And that's why we are in the position we are in now."

"We will see what the future holds, but I believe that the fact that we are now at a stage where more franchises and more teams enter this league, more stadiums are being built specifically for the game. That is a great place." be. Who knows what will happen in the future, but we are excited about what is happening right now. "