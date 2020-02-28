Dash-Cam video shows a car falling down the mountain road of Northern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The scary video of a dashboard camera shows a car that left a mountain road in northern California last Friday.

The driver, Maisey Liquez, did not think she would survive when her car got off State Route 9.

"I was scared," he said. "First of all, dying alone is not something I want to do."

Liquez, who lives in Long Beach, had been on a road trip from Santa Cruz to San Jose when he said the brakes were locked while going down a hill and the car slid down the two-lane road.

"When I was rolling down, I remember shouting," rolling, "and my hands on my head and covering because the airbag didn't fire," he said.

The 2006 red Mitsubishi Lancer from Liquez broke down completely after it fell down the embankment, the roof collapsed in several areas. Fortunately she was aware when the vehicle stopped.

"I called 911, but my phone died, so they tracked it," he said. "And they found me in the background, halfway in the background."

Liquez said she was treated for a spinal fracture and a concussion. She said the near-death experience has given her a new perspective on life.

"I appreciate everything, the people around me," he said.