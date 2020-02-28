Dark fishing: Greenpeace investigation discovers illegal activity | News

It is estimated that one in five fish brought to the markets is illegally caught, often by the so-called "dark,quot; fishing fleet.

This refers to vessels that turn off their satellite tracking to hide their activities in remote parts of the world's oceans.

Now, a Greenpeace investigation has discovered the magnitude of the problem and the need for greater ocean protection.

Nick Clark of Al Jazeera reports.