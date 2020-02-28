Daniel Craig admits to forge high speed chase scenes in & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML62e5dbdd77b633437354eb0697fc300511% %MINIFYHTML62e5dbdd77b633437354eb0697fc300512%

The James Bond actor is not allowed to do his own stunts because driving while acting is considered too dangerous in his final departure as the British superspy agent 007.

Daniel Craig he was banned from driving the iconic James Bond Aston Martin DB5 while filming his final film in the franchise, "No time to die".

The star is leaving his 007 role after five films and, in a conversation with Top Gear magazine, explained that he could not drive and act at the same time, since it was seen to be too dangerous, so his specialist driver Mark Higgins would take his place while filming high speed chase scenes.

"You know we fake it, don't you? We can't do it anymore, although I do drive," said the 51-year-old star.

However, he added, "I was allowed to donate the DB5 in Matera (Italy), which was great," referring to the movement that involves spinning the car with a circular and tight movement.

The security measure was probably a relief for Craig, who fell awkwardly and broke his ankle while running for a scene filmed in Jamaica in May 2019, and was required to undergo minor surgery to repair the injury.

He took two weeks off to recover, but soon returned to action, and later insisted that he was fighting fit when he returned to establish work on the film.

"No Time to Die" hits theaters in April.