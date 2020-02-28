DaBaby's baby's mother was tricked into saying she misses him after accusing him of cheating

Instagram

Meme replies: 'I miss him? It gives me that.

DababyBaby mom Meme is having a change of mind, although many people think it might be too late to have that. The entrepreneur is being trolled after she admitted during a quick question and answer session on Instagram that she missed the rapper "Suge".

In response to someone who asked, "Do you miss Daby? You were all beautiful together!" She wrote on Instagram Stories, "Do I miss it? It hits me." Her response, of course, left many people baffled considering that only a few days ago, she accused him of cheating on her and beating her side girl. Therefore, people rushed to ridicule her.

"So why go to Instagram doing such a scene? I should have saved that for you," one wrote in the comments section of an article about his post. "He did everything he did. Just to be back under him. Bird, fuck," said another. "She literally exposed her business for no reason. Don't get mad when people call you a (clown emoji). I don't know why celebrities and their associates do this," said another.

Someone else said, "Then, wat was making all the howling and shouting about smh," while an individual gave him advice: "Next time, the girl just lets that mean cheating in peace. We don't want to hear it." There was also one that was puzzled, "My God, what are you doing? Women like you push back the rest of the women 10 years hahaha, you have to do better."

Earlier this month, Meme and DaBaby had a round-trip discussion on social media after she accused him of impregnating her side girl. While the latter admitted that he has a baby on the way, he insisted that his unborn baby was conceived when the two were not together. "We weren't together at that time, so don't be fooled," he said. "The information they were given today was information that has been available. It just stayed off the Internet as it should have been."