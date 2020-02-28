Cynthia Bailey and Rihanna kill together in a flashback photo

Cynthia Bailey posted a photo on her social media account. It's a throwback photo in which she is together with Rihanna, and the two ladies look divine.

His fans and followers made sure to praise both bosses, and they were not shy in the comments.

"If you treat a Pisces woman well, we will show you a love that you only thought existed in the movies." @ Badgalriri #tbt #thehamptons #piscessister #piscesseason, Cynthia captioned her photo with RiRi.

An enemy jumped in the comments and said: ‘Girl, have you been married how many times? Your love should not be so great. "

Someone else agreed and wrote this: "This made me laugh out loud because I thought exactly the same."

One of Cynthia's diehard fans commented, "I'm just curious where that came from … how you looked at this picture and felt that," and another of her followers defended her from those who hated her and hit them: & # 39; Okay, I see you don't know how to have a conversation and I just want to be honest. Have a good night, honey. "

A follower posted this: & # 39; Period‼ ️ but be careful because if you cross us, the fish now becomes a SHARK # you have never wanted to experience a PISCES when we are angry # even your mom can't save you # betta yet if you I mean that karma will bite you again, I just say.

Someone else agreed with Cynthia's post and said: ‘Absolutely❗️We are simply the best lovers and friends. Pisces all day. "

In other news, Cynthia thrilled her fans when she decided to have a massive change in appearance.

She cut her hair. Cynthia shared more posts on her social media account to flaunt her new hairstyle, and her fans are completely here for it, and they secretly put their new hair in the comments.



