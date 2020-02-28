Cruise lines, passengers rush to respond to the coronavirus

Miami Florida. – Being trapped aboard a ship with thousands of people as the new coronavirus spreads throughout the world is not the kind of serene vacation imagined by most travelers, many of whom are delaying or canceling planned cruises. at a time when reservations should be at their most active moment.

Meanwhile, cruise lines are struggling while trying to reassure nervous passengers at the same time that some of their ships are being rejected from ports by officials worried about the spread of the virus.

They are also moving Asian-based ships to other destinations such as Australia and Alaska, and are rejecting potential travelers who have recently been to certain regions of Asia and Europe.

Uncertainty about the scope of the outbreak caused the actions of the largest cruise line companies to plummet over the past week. But the fear so far seems to be psychological: While travel consultants have noticed fewer last-minute reservations for the normally popular time that runs from January to March, they said they still didn't see many cancellations.

“The cruise industry will be affected. We just don't know how big it will be yet, "said John Thomas, a professor at the Florida International University who teaches cruise line management.

The new virus has infected more than 83,000 people worldwide, the vast majority of them in mainland China.

Some travelers are scared by reports of a virus outbreak that killed 10 people and made 700 sick on board a quarantine cruise for two weeks in Japan earlier this month.

And they are also aware of the possibility that their ships can be redirected and never dock.

"What happens if something happens and my children are without us for three weeks?" said Chris Ciciora, 30, a Chicago accountant who had planned to leave his 4-month-old baby and his 16-month-old boy with his grandparents while he and his wife took a seven-night Caribbean cruise leaving Fort Lauderdale the next week. .

Ciciora said the couple decided to cancel the cruise after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that the virus would inevitably spread.

"Nobody knows exactly how to deal with this, what spreads it, how to contain it," he said.

No cases of the disease have been confirmed in Florida or the Caribbean, and so far only one ship has confirmed cases of the virus. But others have faced serious interruptions.

Officials at the port of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on Friday blocked the landing of the Italians from the Costa Luminosa ship, owned by Carnival Corp., the company said in a press release.

A ship operated by the Swiss-based cruise company MSC Cruises outside Miami was rejected by two Caribbean nations earlier this week after a crew member became ill, even after the ship published records showing I had a common flu. The MSC Meraviglia went to Mexico, where authorities delayed the landing until Friday because a young passenger on the ship had developed flu symptoms.

While waiting on board the ship in Cozumel, Mexico, on Thursday, passenger Dante DiPenta from Ottawa, Canada, said authorities in the Caribbean Basin were too nervous.

"It's about fear right now," DiPenta said. "They fear their inability to handle these situations."

Another cruise ship that returned to the Dominican Republic after a 14-day tour was rejected Thursday because authorities feared that eight of those on board, including two US citizens, would show potential symptoms of the virus.

The Bahamas, one of the most popular cruise destinations, did not allow passengers who had traveled to China in the last 20 days.

Cruise lines are also intensifying their own precautionary measures, excluding passengers who have been in China in recent weeks, and in some cases those who have been in Iran, South Korea and the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto , where virus cases have been recorded. reported.

Royal Caribbean was rejecting travelers who visited Iran, South Korea and the Italian regions.

Meanwhile, Asian-based ships have been redistributed to Australia, Alaska and other destinations.

The International Cruise Lines Association, which represents about 90% of the world's cruise capacity, says that eight of its 272 affiliated ships are in Asia. The association says that Asia represents only 10% of its trips, while Europe and the Mediterranean have about 28% of the market. The Caribbean has the largest share, with 32%.

Carnival Corp. spokesman Roger Frizzell said the company can adjust the itineraries of ships with destinations in 700 port cities.

Carnival has announced the search for a "best in class,quot; company to disinfect its Diamond Princess ship, where passengers got sick outside of Japan. Disinfecting the ship will require cleaning every object and surface that people touch with chlorine and water, and decontaminating air systems, said Stephen Morse, an epidemiologist at Columbia University.

Stephanie Biege, a Florida-based Lotus Travel Concierge travel consultant, said travelers scheduled to sail soon called to ask what precautions cruise lines were taking, such as mandatory passenger health checks and sanitation measures. rigorous Royal Caribbean denied passengers with fever or low blood oxygen levels.

"Once they understand the established procedures, they return to pure emotion," Biege said.

Travelers who boarded the Royal Caribbean & # 39; s Brilliance on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, didn't seem worried. Some said the company had been sending passengers emails for weeks, telling them that if they were sick they would get a refund.

Rita Carnero, from Orlando, Florida, said she was prepared if another passenger got sick.

"I have brought additional books and medications," he said.

When asked what he would do if the ship was quarantined, she simply shrugged.

"I had read a lot," she replied.

Associated Press reporter Tamara Lush reported from Tampa, Florida.