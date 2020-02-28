Crane collapses at SoFi Stadium under construction in Inglewood – Up News Info Los Angeles

– At 300 feet it collapsed on Friday at the construction site of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The crane collapsed in an open parking area just before 8 a.m., according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

%MINIFYHTML8180d0ff6711a360f8133a3290b983a511% %MINIFYHTML8180d0ff6711a360f8133a3290b983a512%

Authorities say a smaller crane was moving just after 7 a.m., when its boom hit the crane of the largest crane and brought it down. The largest crane arm, over 300 feet high, fortunately went down to the parking area and not to the stadium, which is still under construction.

The crane fell on an exterior utility building and damaged some construction vehicles. But nobody was on the crane when it fell, and nobody was injured on the ground.

GREAT COLLAPSE | SoFi Stadium | #Inglewood The | A moving crane struck the arm of a stationary crane, which caused the collapse of the stationary crane. No injuries. No structural damage to the stadium. pic.twitter.com/VgcWbI8egt – County Fire Department of L.A. (@LACoFDPIO) February 28, 2020

"Obviously, this is a tremendous job site, so there is still ongoing work in other safe locations of the facility," said Los Angeles County fire inspector Sean Ferguson. "However, in the immediate vicinity of this incident, we are only working to create a safe work environment for the cleaning process."

OSHA will be involved in the accident investigation.

Turner AECOM Hunt, the stadium's general contractor, said the accident will not affect the scheduled completion of the stadium.

The SoFi stadium will be home to the Rams and the Chargers. The $ 5 billion stadium, which is over 85 percent complete, is scheduled to open this summer.

Several major musical acts and sporting events have pledged to play in the new stadium in its first year, including Taylor Swift, Guns N & # 39; Roses and Wrestlemania 37, and will host the Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the Championship game National University Soccer in 2023 and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.