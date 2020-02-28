Couture scores in OT as Sharks Top Devils 3-2 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (AP) – Logan Couture scored 38 seconds in overtime, raising the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night that caused a five-game skid.

Rookie Mario Ferraro and Marcus Sorensen each scored in regulation for San José. Martin Jones made 22 saves.

Travis Zajac and Nikita Gusev each had a goal for the Devils, who were looking for their fourth consecutive victory, the highest of the season, but wasted a 2-0 lead in the second period. Cory Schneider stopped 27 shots.

Couture scored the winner with a pass from Evander Kane, who found the Sharks captain fully open on the left side of the net for his 15th goal. Couture was playing his first game at home and only the second game in general since he lost seven weeks with a broken bone in his left ankle.

Zajac was credited with the first score of the game and his seventh goal in his own goal midway through the first period. Zajac passed the disc over Jones and defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic, without realizing it, introduced the disc into the goal while trying to clear it.

The Devils capitalized on a rotation of the Sharks to take a 2-0 lead with less than five minutes left in the first when Gusev took the disk from defender Jacob Middleton deep in the Shark area and broke free for a goal of rupture

The Sharks cut the lead in half at the beginning of the second when Ferraro scored his second goal in a wrist shot from the blue line.

They tied him in Sorensen's short hand goal, his seventh, at 15:58 of the second.

Notes: The Devils had won five of their previous seven and earned a point in 11 of their previous 14, going 8-3-3 on that stretch. … Schneider made consecutive openings for the first time since October 12 and 14. … The Sharks withdrew F Lean Bergmann from the Barracuda of San José, their AHL affiliate. … Sharks C Antti Suomela was put on the list of injured reserves. … Sharks D Dalton Prout (concussion) is day to day. … Rookie Noah Gregor's assist in Ferraro's goal was the first of his NHL career.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Sharks: Pittsburgh host on Saturday.

